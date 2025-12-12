Namo Bharat: Transforming Travel on the Delhi-Meerut Corridor

Namo Bharat has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 2 crore commuter trips in just two years. Initiated in October 2023, this regional transit system on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has become a favored transportation mode.

The service began with a 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, quickly gaining traction. By December 2024, with additional stations and increased accessibility, monthly ridership reached approximately 7 lakh, a notable surge from previous numbers.

With the inaugural of a critical Delhi section in January 2025, involving New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad, the system expanded its footprint, connecting more commuters. Enhanced services, reduced travel time, and dependable operations have driven this growth, establishing Namo Bharat as a reliable alternative for daily travel.