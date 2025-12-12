Mohan Bhagwat Calls for 'Living for Bharat' with a Unified National Spirit
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged placing the nation above all, emphasizing unity and patriotism. Speaking at an event commemorating Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's contributions, he called for unity beyond caste or region, advocating that living for Bharat should surpass dying for it. The ceremony was attended by notable figures.
In a passionate appeal, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed the importance of prioritising the nation, urging citizens to 'live for Bharat, not die for it.' His remarks came during a programme that marked the 115th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's patriotic song 'Sagara Praan Talamala.'
Bhagwat highlighted the enduring teachings of Savarkar, advocating for unity beyond caste and regional divisions. He underscored the need for all citizens to place Bharat above personal or sectarian interests, recalling Savarkar's vision of a united nation.
The event, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other notable figures, sought to inspire patriotism in future generations and celebrate India's history of freedom struggle as articulated by Valuable Group founder Ameya Hete.
