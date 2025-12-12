Left Menu

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: A New Dawn in Indian Higher Education

The Union Cabinet approved the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill to establish a single higher education regulator replacing bodies such as UGC and AICTE. The regulator aims to oversee regulation, accreditation, and professional standards, while excluding medical and law colleges from its purview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has approved the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill, officials confirmed on Friday. This legislation aims to establish a single regulatory body for higher education in India, replacing existing entities such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The new commission is part of the sweeping changes proposed under the National Education Policy (NEP). It is tasked with regulation, accreditation, and the setting of professional standards, yet it notably excludes medical and law colleges from its jurisdiction. This move aims to streamline governance in higher education.

Interestingly, funding will not be under the commission's control; autonomy for this function remains with the administrative ministry. This suggests a strategic separation of regulation and funding to promote accountability and efficiency in India's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

