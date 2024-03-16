Left Menu

Elections to be held in 7 phases from April 19; Counting of votes June 4

The results will be announced on June 4.

CEC Rajiv Kumar (Photo/CEC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said today.

The results will be announced on June 4. Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13,

Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June.

With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect. (ANI)

