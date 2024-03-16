Left Menu

UP lost its identity during previous governments' rule: CM Adityanath

Addressing a gathering at an inauguration function in Moradabad, Adityanath slammed said the state that had unlimited potential lost its identity due previous governments nepotism.The previous governments imposed curfews, we started Kanwar Yatras.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking previous state governments over “curfews and riots'', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the BJP’s double engine government, instead, held Kanwar Yatras across the state. Addressing a gathering at an inauguration function in Moradabad, Adityanath slammed said the state that had “unlimited potential” lost its identity due previous governments’ nepotism.

''The previous governments imposed curfews, we started Kanwar Yatras. They looted people’s earnings, we provided jobs to the youth. We have also ended the 500-year wait of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 513 crore in the district.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Adityanath has gone on an overdrive with regards to launching projects and holding public meetings. In his recent speeches, he has attacked opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, for harbouring criminals, nepotism, corruption and a lack of development work during their rule.

Construction of Ram temple, government schemes on free ration, improved law and order has been Adityanath's pitch to the people during his speeches.

“They made businessmen and women insecure. Riots began to happen. The curfews and riots surrounded the state and a problem of identity crisis appeared before the youth. Entrepreneurs started leaving the state. Nepotism entered into development works and slowly this state with unlimited potential lost its identity,” he said during his address in Moradabad.

He said previous governments first wrecked the education system and then destroyed the health facilities in the state.

Adityanath also attended the passing out parade of sub-inspectors of UP Police at the police training academy in Moradabad After the programme in Moradabad, the chief minister reached Rampur district where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 610 crore.

Addressing a rally at Rampur, Adityanath said, ''The identity of Rampur was its chakoo (knife). Some people used the knife to pickpocket but now we have used the same knife to provide security to all.'' In Rampur too, Adityanath said, before poor people’s land was grabbed but now under PM SVANidhi scheme, they are getting rehabilitated. Today, the Rampur gharana of music is also being rejuvenated with the violins produced here,” he said.

''This is the same UP where before 2017 curfews were imposed and riots used to occur. Today we can say: na curfew, na danga, UP main hai sab changa! (no curfew, no riots, all is well in UP),” he said.

The chief minister said that no one can harm women or businessmen in the state. “If anyone does so, ‘Yamraj’ will come for him at the next road crossing,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister spoke of the development works being done in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

