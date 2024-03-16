Left Menu

12 states have more women voters than men: EC

According to the Election Commission, 12 states in India have more women voters than men, totaling 47.1 crore females on the electoral roll. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted the healthy gender ratio of 948 women to 1000 men, indicating increased women participation in the electoral process. Additionally, 1.89 crore new voters have joined, with 85.3 lakh women electors aged 18-19 years. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, with results announced on June 4. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh are also scheduled. In the 2019 polls, there were 91.2 crore eligible voters, with a near equal split between male and female voters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:37 IST
Twelve states have more women voters than men, with a total of 47.1 crore females registered in the electoral roll in the country, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said gender ratio is 948 women to 1000 men in the country which is a ''very healthy sign'' of women participation in the electoral cycle.

''There are 12 such states where the gender ratio is over 1000 which means that number of women voters is more than males and 1.89 crore new voters have joined, out of them in the age group of 18-19 years there are 85.3 lakh women electors so they are going side by side so that is a very healthy sign that women are also participating equally in our elections,'' he said.

He did not give names of the states.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Kumar said.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, polling was held in seven phases. There were a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters with about 43.8 crore female voters and nearly 47.3 crore male voters.

