Will be on the road by 6 am on polling days, act as mobile Raj Bhavan for people: W Bengal Governor

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said that his priorities are to combat violence and corruption during polling. Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in seven phases on 42 seats according to the poll schedule announced today by the Election Comission of India for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.The elections will be held from April 19 to June 1 with counting of votes to be held on June 4.

Speaking to reporters here before the dates of the election were announced, the Governor said that he intends to be in the field from day one during the elections. "My two priorities will be to see that violence is ended, corruption is ended during elections, that I will do to the best of my ability. I will be on the road by 6 am before others wake up."

"I will be acting as part of the Jan Raj Bhavan, as a mobile Raj Bhavan and be available to the people," Bose said. Referring to his statement during the violence that took place during the Panchayat polls in the state last year, Bose said, "Political Holi with human blood will not be allowed in Bengal anymore."

Amid tensions over the Sandeshkhali incident last month, Bose said that the Governor's job is to see when the elected government takes action within the rule of law. If that is not done, then the governor will intervene. (ANI)

