Andhra Pradesh: Former YSRCP MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy joins BJP

Former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Daggubati Purandeswari and General Secretary Vinodh Tawde at the party's state office. In January this year, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy announced quitting YSRCP after being denied a ticket to contest the next elections.

Speaking to ANI after joining the party, Ramchandra Reddy said, "I feel like I have returned home. I joined the party because of PM Modi's principles and functioning. Jagan didn't prioritize the welfare of the Lingayath community for the last five years." Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Purandeswari welcomed YSRCP MLA Kapu Ramchandra Reddy and several others who joined the party today. She emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards women's empowerment and said that the candidate list will be announced shortly by the party's high command.

She mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the public of Andhra Pradesh in Palanadu district, Chilakaluripeta, tomorrow. Purandeswari also noted that everyone has the freedom to express themselves, adding that "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy may consider himself as the upcoming chief minister, we don't bother."

In the run-up to the elections for the state assembly and Lok Sabha, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

According to the pact, the BJP will contest from six seats, the TDP from 17 seats and the JSP from two seats for the parliamentary elections. In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP from 144 seats and the JSP from 21 seats, as per the statement. (ANI)

