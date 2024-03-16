Left Menu

INLD leader Abhay Chautala named candidate from Kurukshetra LS seat

Abhay Chautala, a leader of the Indian National Lok Dal, will run for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections. Currently an MLA in Ellenabad, he was selected by a committee formed by INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala. The decision to nominate Abhay Chautala was made after consulting party members and constituents. Abhay Chautala has announced that INLD will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The party is gearing up for the general election with a strong candidate in Kurukshetra. This move signals a strategic decision by INLD to compete in all constituencies in Haryana.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala named candidate from Kurukshetra LS seat
Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala will contest from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party said on Saturday.

Chautala, INLD's secretary general, is at present an MLA from Ellenabad assembly seat.

Party national vice president Prakash Bharti said that INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala had formed a five-member committee under his leadership in view of the general election.

The committee announced the name of Abhay Chautala from the Kurukshetra seat after taking opinions from the party workers and the people of the constituency, he said.

Abhay Chautala had on Thursday said his party will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

