Time is less, put in efforts laboriously and with honesty: Kamal Nath to Cong workers

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath urged party workers to work diligently in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13. Nath emphasized the importance of honest efforts and highlighted the limited time available for campaigning. He called on party members to communicate the Congress's promise to the people with enthusiasm and conviction. The former Chief Minister expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure a victory, particularly in Chhindwara, which has been represented by him nine times. His son Nakul Nath, the current MP, will face BJP's Vivek Sahu in the upcoming elections.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 20:50 IST
Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath asked party workers to put in laborious and honest efforts in the Lok Sabha polls, the schedule of which was announced on Saturday, as time was less.

In a post on social media platform X, Nath told party functionaries their collective and organised strength will pull off a spectacular victory.

Polls for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13.

''I appeal to workers of the state and Chhindwara to work laboriously and honestly as the time is less,'' Nath, a former chief minister of MP, said.

Take the work carried out by the Congress for the country, state and Chhindwara, and put forth the promise of the party in crystal clear words with enthusiasm across to the people, he added.

''Our collective and organized strength will pull off a spectacular victory in the elections,'' the former Union Minister added.

Chhindwara, which has been represented in the Lok Sabha by Nath nine times and is currently held by his son Nakul Nath, will go to the polls on April 19 on the first phase.

Nakul Nath has been renominated by the Congress and will face the BJP's Vivek Sahu.

Incidentally, Chhindwara was the only seat the Congress managed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the rest were swept by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

