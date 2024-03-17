'Your life is precious to us': PM Modi urges people to get down from light tower during NDA rally in Andhra

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s rally 'Prajagalam,' a joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Sunday evening, was briefly interrupted after a group of people climbed atop a light tower to listen to their leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, noticed people climbing the structure on which lights were fixed and immediately interrupted Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who was addressing the gathering, to urge them to come down.

"There are electric wires. What are you doing there? Your life is precious to us. Please come down. Media persons have taken your photographs. Now come down. Police personnel deployed here, please take care of people. It would be painful for us if something happened wrong," PM Modi said while urging the group to come down for safety. PM Modi then sat back in his seat, and the Jana Sena chief went on to complete his speech.

PM Narendra Modi participated in the NDA rally 'Prajagalam' with the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for the first time in Palnadu district. 'Prajagalam', which translates to 'voice of the public' is the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra in the past ten years.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nationwide. According to the EC's announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13th. The coastal state's elections will take place in just one phase.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

