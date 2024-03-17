Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi arrives in Mumbai to attend INDIA rally

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to attend the rally of Opposition bloc- INDIA in Shivaji Park. Speaking to the reporters here, Yadav said that he was sent an invitation by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"Election dates have been announced...we have all come to Mumbai today, Rahul Gandhi had sent an invitation," Yadav said. He further said that the leaders of the Opposition will address the issues of inflation in the country along with the farmers' issue.

"We will speak to people on key issues...like unemployment, inflation, farmers' problems and the way central agencies are being misused, we speak on those issues," he added. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is prominent among the INDIA bloc leaders, who will attend the rally.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's rally at the historic Shivaji Park on Sunday will be the biggest-ever show of strength of the INDIA bloc, in the presence of the entire Gandhi family, to launch the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut will attend the rally.

The meeting comes a day after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1. The counting of polls will be held on June 4. (ANI)

