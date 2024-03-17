"They are targeting me and trying to defame me": Baghel after being named in FIR in Mahadev betting app case

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleged that the FIR against him in the Mahadev online betting case by the state's EOW was politically motivated and was done to defame him. "They (ED) can take whatever action they want to...When my name is in the FIR, then the names of the officers should also have been included but their names have not been mentioned... It clearly means that they are targeting me and trying to defame me," he said.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has named former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in its first information report (FIR) lodged in connection with the Mahadev Online Book-linked money laundering case, sources said on Sunday. According to sources, the FIR has been filed based on a probe report submitted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The former Chhattisgarh CM further alleged that since the BJP anticipates massive loss in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they they are adopting new tactics to defame him. "This is the biggest scam of the year... Bharatiya Janata Party has lost the Lok Sabha elections and due to this, they are adopting new tactics to defame," said Baghel.

Economic Offences Wing of Raipur has registered an FIR against former Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in the Mahadev App case. The case has been registered under sections 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC. The case was registered on March 4 against Bhupesh Baghel and 21 others. The former Chhattisgarh CM further alleged that central agencies were given the task by the Central government to ensure his arrest, and they have been to all places and have threatened everyone to take my name but they couldn't implicate him.

Baghel said, " From 2021, I-T, ED, and CBI are on it, they have been to all places and have threatened everyone to take my name but they couldn't...then Chhattisgarh govt was doing the probe but ED interfered...if I was weak, all agencies wouldn't have come after me. All the central agencies are doing maximum raids in a small state like Chhattisgarh...I don't understand why are they scared?" Baghel further added, "If they will serve notice, we will respond accordingly."

Baghel said that he would consult with lawyers, and further moves would be made accordingly. Meanwhile, Baghel is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Rajnandgaon seat.

ED is investigating a case against "Mahadev Online Book", which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of Benami bank accounts. (ANI)

