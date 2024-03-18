Putin says he had agreed to swap Alexei Navalny before his death

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had agreed to a prisoner swap involving opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his death in prison last month and said it was sad when someone died.

Putin said the main condition for the exchange was that Navalny would not return to Russia.

Navalny was Putin's fiercest domestic opponent. His allies accuse Putin of having him murdered, something the Kremlin denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)