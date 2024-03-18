Putin says he had agreed to swap Alexei Navalny before his death
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 03:06 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had agreed to a prisoner swap involving opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his death in prison last month and said it was sad when someone died.
Putin said the main condition for the exchange was that Navalny would not return to Russia.
Navalny was Putin's fiercest domestic opponent. His allies accuse Putin of having him murdered, something the Kremlin denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
- Putin
- Alexei Navalny
- Navalny
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road traffic near Crimea's port of Feodosia restricted, Russian-installed officials say
Russia says Ukraine attacked Crimea with 38 drones
Russian security forces battle militants in Ingushetia region, Russian media report
Six militants killed in special operation in Russia's Ingushetia region - TASS
Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death