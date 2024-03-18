"Rahul Gandhi's Yatras, turned became Congress Todo Yatras" says former MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying his (Rahul Gandhi) yatras turned out to be Congress Todo, Congress Chodo Yatras. He further alleged that wherever the Rahul Gandhi-led yatras passed through, the Congress was badly defeated. Former CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Monday in view of the Congress' mega rally in Mumbai on Sunday.

"Yesterday Rahul Gandhi concluded another failed 'Yatra' in Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi did two Yatras, both turned out to be 'Congress Todo, Congress Chodo Yatra' and wherever the yatras passed by, the Congress was badly defeated. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra also did injustice to Congress. Whenever the Yatra passed through, either the Congress faced defeat or senior Congress leaders left the party," Chouhan said. He also asked Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge four questions including why they took the decision to decline the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya?

"Today, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge four questions and seek replies on those questions. The country wants to know why they took the decision to decline the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya? I believe that they should answer for their historical mistake. Why did Congress not give a single statement in support of women regarding the atrocities committed against women in West Bengal? Is this not your (Congress) appeasement policy?" Chouhan asked. He further added, "Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders give objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not in the culture of India. Making objectionable statements against the person holding the post of Prime Minister, is this the culture of Congress and the INDI alliance?"

"The Congress leaders are continuously leaving the party which proves that there is no leadership left in the Congress party," the BJP leader said. He also questioned why Supreme leader of Congress party, Sonia Gandhi did not show courage to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections and sought response from the party.

"Congress should also answer why the supreme leader of Congress, Sonia Gandhi did not contest the Lok Sabha elections and why she did not show courage to be elected by the public," Chouhan added. (ANI)

