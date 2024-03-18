Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel agreed on Monday to form a new government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov on March 5.
Denkov's resignation paved the way for his coalition partner, the center-right GERB party, to lead the government as agreed following last year's elections.
GERB and a pro-Western bloc led by "We Continue to Change", which Denkov represents, agreed last year that Gabriel would take over as prime minister after Denkov completes his nine-month term.
