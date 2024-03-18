Left Menu

UK's Cameron says Russian election result underlines repression under Putin

Updated: 18-03-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 16:00 IST
UK's Cameron says Russian election result underlines repression under Putin
David Cameron Image Credit: Wikimedia
British foreign minister David Cameron said on Monday the outcome of Russia's election highlighted the "depth of repression" in the country under President Vladimir Putin.

"These Russian elections starkly underline the depth of repression under President Putin’s regime, which seeks to silence any opposition to his illegal war," Cameron said in a statement, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Putin removes his political opponents, controls the media, and then crowns himself the winner. This is not democracy."

