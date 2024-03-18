BJP’s Palamu LS poll candidate rejects ‘outsider’ jibe from within party

BJP candidate of Jharkhand's Palamu Lok Sabha constituency V D Ram on Monday said he does not bother about the "outsider" jibe from a section within the party. A former director general of police, Jharkhand, Ram has been representing Palamu parliamentary seat since 2014.

In a joint letter to BJP president JP Nadda, 19 block committee chiefs of the party last week said that they are not satisfied with the performance of Ram during the last 10 years.

"The BJP leadership has reposed faith in me and allotted party ticket to contest from the constituency for the third time. Some people raised such baseless issues like insiders and outsiders. I don't bother," Ram told PTI. He claimed that the development work carried out by him during the last 10 years in Palamu and Garwah districts was incomparable. The block committee chiefs have alleged that the BJP MP has maintained distance with party workers and people during the past 10 years. They also accused Ram of behaving with party workers like a police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)