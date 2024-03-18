Left Menu

LS polls: Delhi Congress to have 114 members to strengthen social media outreach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:35 IST
LS polls: Delhi Congress to have 114 members to strengthen social media outreach
The Congress' social media department on Monday reconstituted the party's Delhi state social media department in view of the Lok Sabha elections, an official statement said.

The Delhi Congress will have a 114–member committee under the chairmanship of Mohammad Hedayatullah to strengthen its social media outreach with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, the statement said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the social media department will inform people about the five ''Nyay Guarantees'' of party leader Rahul Gandhi, which he had promised during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He alleged that the BJP has been spreading lies and falsehood about the party's 10-year misrule at the Centre, and non-existent development works.

