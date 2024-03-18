LS polls: Delhi Congress to have 114 members to strengthen social media outreach
- Country:
- India
The Congress' social media department on Monday reconstituted the party's Delhi state social media department in view of the Lok Sabha elections, an official statement said.
The Delhi Congress will have a 114–member committee under the chairmanship of Mohammad Hedayatullah to strengthen its social media outreach with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, the statement said.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the social media department will inform people about the five ''Nyay Guarantees'' of party leader Rahul Gandhi, which he had promised during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
He alleged that the BJP has been spreading lies and falsehood about the party's 10-year misrule at the Centre, and non-existent development works.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal formally joins NDA alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha polls 2024: "Once again received opportunity to serve people of Jodhpur," says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Lok Sabha polls: All eyes now on South Goa seat candidates
BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP: Ex-CM Chouhan
Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks a cliffhanger after splits and realignments in Maharashtra