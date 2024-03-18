"We are here to tell what we are going to do in the coming 100 days": BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Manoj Tiwari on Monday announced to update the general public about their party's plans for the development in the coming 100 days and vowed to continue this step. "We are here to tell what we are going to do in the coming 100 days, we will continue this," said Tiwari.

Speaking about the Election Commission's decision on the removal of a few bureaucrats keeping in view the principles of free, fair and transparent elections, Manoj Tiwari expressed commitment, stating that we will follow whatever decision the Election Commission takes. "Whatever steps (the removal of a few bureaucrats) the Election Commission takes to have a free and fair election, we will follow that," Manoj Tiwari said.

In a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.

The commission has directed all the State Governments to transfer the officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts. Earlier today, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva expressed confidence in the party winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. All seven BJP candidates held a press conference and mentioned the priority of their work in the first 100 days.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital along with 7 BJP Lok Sabha candidates of Delhi, Sachdeva said, "With the blessings of the people of Delhi, we will win all 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi." He further said, "We resolved that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time."

Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on the same day.

The first phase is to be held on April 19, the second on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1. The Lok Sabha elections in the national capital will take place in the sixth phase on May 25.

The sixth phase will cover 6 States and Union territories. The states falling under the sixth phase are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar Jharkhand and Haryana.

The results will be announced on June 4. Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.

In 2019 polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats. Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari responded to the rejection of Satyendra Jain's bail plea by stating that this decision indicates the people of Delhi are becoming more aware.

"The eyes of the people of Delhi are opening up," Manoj Tiwari said. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case, asking him to surrender forthwith.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal dismissed the appeal filed by Jain. The court also rejected the bail plea of the other two co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain.

On May 26, Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds and later it was extended from time to time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)