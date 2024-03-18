Bihar: Lovely Anand, wife of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan, joins JDU ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Hours after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Lovely Anand, wife of gangster turned politician Anand Mohan, joined the Janata Dal (United) on Monday. After joining the party, Lovely said that their goal is to win all 40 seats from Bihar in the general election.

"We have come to strengthen the party. Our goal is to win all 40 seats," she told ANI. National Democratic Alliance reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls on Monday with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

The seat-sharing agreement was announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday. He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each. "The NDA alliance will fight the polls collectively. We will put our full force on all 40 seats in the state. We will win on all the 40 seats. It is my belief," he said.

He said the BJP will field candidates in Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on Gaya and Karakat seats respectively.

Reacting to the seat-sharing of NDA in Bihar, JD (U) leader Ashok Choudhary said that they were expecting to get 16 seats. "We had expected this, of getting 16 seats. This must have happened with the consent of leaders," he said.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat. (ANI)

