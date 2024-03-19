"Congress not getting candidates to contest as they fear PM Modi's wave," says Karnataka BJP president

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra looked charged up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state and called the visit a morale booster for the party workers. Vijayendra also claimed that Congress is facing difficulty in finding candidates as they are hesitating to contest the election fearing their defeat following PM Modi's wave.

Earlier in the day, PM addressed election rallies in Karnataka's Jagtial and Shivamogga. "PM of the country started the campaign from Shivamogga, Udupi Chickamagalur, Davangere. PM's visit gives moral support and a big boost to win BJP seats throughout Karnataka. PM Modi's wave is such that the Congress is trying hard to find candidates and ministers are hesitating to contest the election," said Vijayendra.

"There is a Modi wave in Karnataka and throughout the country. Congress, which is in confidence, will get a big shock after the elections. The schemes and programs which have reached people without any corruption, have impressed the people of the state," he added. In his rally, PM criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark, and said that the Congress and INDIA bloc has challenged the concept of 'Shakti' adding that every woman and Shakti worshippers in the country, will teach the opposition alliance a lesson on June 4 (counting day of Lok Sabha polls).

PM Modi said, "Yesterday an announcement to destroy Shakti was made from Shivaji Park (in Mumbai). How much it must have hurt the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray. Nari Shakti ka yahi aashirvad mera sabse bada kawach hai (Blessings of Nari Shaki is my biggest security shield). No other government has given so much focus to Nari Shakti since Independence." He further stated that an attack on 'Shakti' means an attack on daughters and women in the country.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

