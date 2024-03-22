Left Menu

Embattled US Senator Menendez says he won't seek reelection as Democrat

Embattled U.S. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said on Thursday he would not run for reelection as a Democrat, but suggested he could run as an independent. New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972. Menendez's trial is set to begin May 6.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 04:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 04:35 IST
Embattled US Senator Menendez says he won't seek reelection as Democrat
  • Country:
  • United States

Embattled U.S. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said on Thursday he would not run for reelection as a Democrat, but suggested he could run as an independent. Prosecutors have charged Menendez with taking bribes from New Jersey businessmen to impede law enforcement probes into them, illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government and obstruction of justice. Menendez has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The senator has faced calls to resign, including from members of his own party, but has resisted. Menendez's seat is up for reelection in November and more than a dozen people have filed to run, including Representative Andy Kim and Tammy Murphy, the wife of the state's governor. Democrats and the independents who caucus with them hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate that they are hoping to hold onto amid a half-dozen competitive races.

"I will not file for the Democratic primary this June. I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election," Menendez said in a video posted online. New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.

Menendez's trial is set to begin May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024