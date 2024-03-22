Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU leaders invite Bosnia to membership talks in historic step

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to invite Bosnia to open EU membership negotiations, while also stressing the Balkan country would have to undertake more reforms before the talks could begin. "Congratulations! Your place is in our European family," Charles Michel, the president of the European Council of EU leaders, told Bosnians in a post on X after announcing the decision, taken at a summit in Brussels.

EU closer to using Russian asset profits for Ukraine arms

The European Union could use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine within a few months under a plan that includes buying arms for Kyiv, EU leaders said on Thursday.

Leaders of the bloc's 27 member countries agreed at a summit in Brussels to move ahead with work on the plan, presented this week by the EU's executive body, the European Commission.

Exclusive-Pressure mounts on Ukraine to scrap 'sponsors of war' blacklist

Ukraine could dismantle within days its "sponsors of war" blacklist, central to Kyiv's campaign to expose companies doing business with Russia, after a backlash from countries including China and France, two people familiar with the matter said. The people said Ukraine could, as soon as Friday, scrap not only the list, but a related website that gives detailed information about individuals under Western sanctions, companies and the origin of Russian weapons parts.

NATO military committee chief, in Kyiv, calls for strong allied support

NATO Military Committee Chief Rob Bauer said during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday that Ukraine's allies should not be too pessimistic about its ability to repel Russian troops and called for important aid to be delivered quickly. Bauer led the first official visit to Kyiv by a NATO military delegation since February 2022 when Russia sent thousands of troops to Ukraine in a multi-pronged invasion.

UN Security Council to vote Friday on US resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The United States will ask the U.N. Security Council on Friday to back a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal, increasing pressure on its ally Israel to allow more humanitarian aid and better protect civilians. Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday that the resolution resulted from "many rounds of consultations" with members of the 15-seat Security Council.

Mexico fears discrimination, strained US relations under new Texas immigration law

Mexico filed a court brief supporting the U.S. Department of Justice's opposition to a Republican-backed Texas law that would empower state authorities to arrest and prosecute people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, would make it a state crime to illegally enter or re-enter Texas from a foreign country and would allow state judges to order that violators leave the United States, with prison sentences up to 20 years for those who refuse to comply. It has been blocked by a federal judge and is currently under appeal.

UN welcomes reports Haiti transition council nearly ready as conflict flares

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed reports that Haitian political groups have selected all members of a transitional council set to assume presidential powers ahead of future elections, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday. Haiti has been engulfed in violence in recent weeks as conflict escalated between government authorities and armed gangs, which have grown their influence over the capital, Port-au-Prince, since the country's president was assassinated in 2021.

Moldovan Parliament backs bid to join EU, but divisions remain

Moldova's Parliament on Thursday endorsed an appeal to press on with a drive to join the European Union, but the opposition walked out of the vote and separatists in the Transdniestria region urged authorities to drop their claim to the enclave. President Maia Sandu, who says Russia is the biggest threat to Moldova's security, has made EU membership the cornerstone of her administration in the ex-Soviet state, which lies between Ukraine and Romania.

US puts pressure on Israel with Gaza ceasefire resolution as Qatar talks continue

Israel's spy chief was due to travel to Qatar on Friday for ceasefire negotiations while the U.S. planned to put a resolution calling for an immediate truce in Gaza to a vote of the U.N. Security Council, intensifying pressure on its ally. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday in Cairo he believed talks mediated by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt could still reach a ceasefire deal between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

Trudeau government survives no confidence vote over Canada carbon tax rise

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government on Thursday survived a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party over Canada's carbon tax, which looks set to be a major issue in an election likely to be held next year. Legislators voted 204-116 to defeat the motion introduced by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who says the tax imposes too great a cost on Canadians.

