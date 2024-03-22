AAP worried about CM Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody as he has been accorded Z+ security.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls. ''ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal,'' she charged.

''They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP,'' the minister added. She stressed that ''Arvind Kejriwal is an ideology, an inspiration''.

''He left his Income Tax job to take to the streets to save democracy. You have arrested him to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. Many Kejriwals will emerge to save the democracy,'' she said. Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party was worried about the Kejriwal's safety and security in ED custody.

''Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal is given Z+ security. Now he is in ED custody. Who will be responsible for Kejriwal's safety? Who is entering his lock-up in the ED office? The Centre has to answer about his security arrangements there,'' she said.

She accused the BJP of hatching a ''political conspiracy'' against Kejriwal and the opposition leaders. ''If leaders facing corruption allegations join BJP, their cases are not investigated. Hemant Soren is arrested and Congress bank accounts are frozen. This is an attempt to affect elections,'' the minister said.

''Whatever conspiracy you are hatching against opposition and AAP, the people of Delhi, Punjab and this country will give you a befitting reply,'' she added.

The AAP has given a call for nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of the arrest of Kejriwal. ''We will stage a protest against the BJP. The fear of the protest is visible on the roads. The AAP headquarters in Delhi has been turned into a fortress. There are 2000-2500 police personnel deployed outside the party office. Several paramilitary personnel have also been deployed. The police and paramilitary personnel from across the country have been called here,'' Atishi said.

