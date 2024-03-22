Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: LS poll strategy discussed at BJP Legislature Party meet

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh: LS poll strategy discussed at BJP Legislature Party meet
The strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was discussed and ongoing party programmes were reviewed at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party here on Friday, according to a statement.

Alongside the strategy for the parliamentary polls, ongoing programmes, such as Tridev Sammelan, micro-donation, the beneficiary-contact programme, Mera Booth Sabse Majboot and Panna Pramukh Sammelan, were reviewed, the statement said.

A mass-contact programme is being planned in which all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go to every village and booth in their respective constituencies to ensure maximum support for the party candidates in the general election, state BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said.

As Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur has gone to Delhi, the meeting was chaired by former speaker Vipin Parmar. Three independent MLAs -- Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma and K L Thakur -- who resigned from the Assembly on Friday have also gone to Delhi.

