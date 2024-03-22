BJP to support Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Lakshadweep
The BJP on Friday extended support to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the Lok Sabha elections in the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency.
The Ajit Pawar-headed faction is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.
''BJP extend complete support to NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate from Lakshadweep. Together NDA can and NDA will achieve victory,'' BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on 'X'.
Mohammad Faisal PP, who has been associated with the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, won the Lakshadweep seat in the last general election.
Congress has fielded former Lok Sabha member Mohammad Hamadullah Sayeed from the constituency.
