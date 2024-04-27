Acclaimed Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam Embarks on Electoral Journey as Lok Sabha Candidate

Ujjwal Nikam acquired a celebrity status when he acted as a special public prosecutor in some high-profile cases such as the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attack, but now he would be on trial himself as the BJP's candidate for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Born in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon, he started practicing as a lawyer in 1979, but shot to fame for the first time when he was appointed as special public prosecutor in the 1993 serial blasts case.

The case reached its conclusion more than a decade later and a hundred accused were convicted while 23 others were acquitted.

Nikam, who would appear before TV cameras after each day's hearing and speak about the developments in the trial, became famous across the country during this period. The Maharashtra government subsequently appointed him as special prosecutor in some of the most attention-grabbing cases. He represented the state in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist arrested during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the Gulshan Kumar murder case and Shakti Mills gangrape case, among others.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

It was long being speculated that Nikam, known to be media-savvy, might enter politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday named him as its candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency where he will face Congress' Varsha Gaikwad as the main rival.

The BJP's Poonam Mahajan had won from the constituency in 2014 and 2019, but she did not get the ticket this time.

Incidentally, Nikam was also the prosecutor in the murder case of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, Poonam's father who was shot dead by his younger brother Pravin in April 2006.

In the court, Nikam is known for arguments replete with histrionics and one-liners. He is hardly ever boring, and lightens the atmosphere by punctuating serious arguments with humour. It will have to be seen whether he can win the argument in the people's court.

