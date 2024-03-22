Left Menu

'OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan' extends support to INDIA bloc ahead of LS polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:00 IST
'OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan' extends support to INDIA bloc ahead of LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, an all-India ''grand alliance'' of backwards' organisations, ''OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan'', extended unconditional support to the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc on Friday.

The alliance leaders, led by its chairman and former MP Rajkumar Saini, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi here to announce their support for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Talking to reporters, Saini said various backward classes organisations have been raising the demand for a share in the decision-making process and social justice.

Gandhi has already announced his support for the cause, he said, adding that this was the reason they have decided to support the INDIA bloc.

Kharge lauded the ''grand alliance'' for its move and thanked it for the unconditional support.

Expressing his gratitude to the ''grand alliance'' leaders for their support, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to getting a caste census and an economic survey conducted, besides a survey of various organisations and institutions to ascertain the actual level of participation of the ''90 per cent'' people.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Deepak Babaria said the grand alliance leaders have unanimously decided to support the Congress and the INDIA bloc for their commitment towards social justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024