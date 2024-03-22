Left Menu

Independent LS candidate files nomination, new Sikkim party names assembly poll nominees

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:21 IST
The Citizen Action Party (CAP) on Friday announced the names of 14 candidates for the assembly polls, while an independent candidate filed nomination papers for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim.

Sikkim has 32 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat. Polling for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Independent candidate Beena Rai filed the nomination papers for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, while no nomination was filed in 32 assembly seats on the third day of commencement of nomination in the state, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Rai submitted her nomination papers to the Gangtok District Collector-cum-Returning Officer Tushar Nikhare at the district collectorate office here.

CAP Working President D B Chauhan announced the candidate list for the assembly at a press briefing here.

The candidates for the remaining 18 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency will be announced on March 24, he said.

The fledgling regional party has given a ticket to Hari Chadda Chettri from the Namthang-Rateypani constituency, while Jitne Bhutia will contest from the Yuksam-Tashiding (Bhutia Lepcha-Reserved) seat.P D Limboo has been fielded from Yangthang, while P D Sherpa will contest from Daramdin.

In the Zoom-Salghari (SC) seat, the CAP has fielded Kaushal Lohagun, while Mahesh Rai will contest from Namchi-Singithang, the traditional seat of the former Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling.

The last date of filing nominations is March 27, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 28 and the withdrawal of nomination has been scheduled for March 30.

Counting of votes for the 32 assembly seats will be held on June 2 and for the lone Lok Sabha seat on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

