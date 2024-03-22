Himachal: CM Sukhu, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh slam Centre for 'freezing' party's bank accounts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Center for 'freezing the bank accounts of Congress' ahead of Lok Sabha elections and termed it as the 'murder of democracy.' In a joint press conference in Shimla on Friday, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh said that during the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP wants to win the elections at any cost by adopting such tactics and is engaged in weakening the opposition.

Both the leaders accused the central government of seizing the Congress Party accounts and funds just before the elections as a conspiracy. "The party had received money from donations from the common people and the people of the organization but the complete record is now with the Income Tax Department," they said.

The Congress leaders claimed that at the time of the election, the central government froze the accounts so that the party could not give funds to the candidates to contest the elections. On the resignation of three independent candidates, CM Sukhu said, "Why was there a need for independent candidates to resign? There is no government interference or pressure on independent MLAs. What pressure are they talking about?"

"But their resignation clearly shows that the independent MLAs have mortgaged their honour based on currency notes. BJP is killing the democratic values of Himachal Pradesh which the public does not accept. The MLAs must have done something wrong. They must have resigned only then. Why does the BJP legislature party not resign?" Sukhu asked. CM Sukhu also termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as a 'wrong action' and said that the "dignity of the elected representative and the post has been insulted."

When Pratibha Singh was asked about reports of her dissatisfaction with the CM Sukhu-led government, she said, "I never said that the Chief Minister and the government were not working." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)