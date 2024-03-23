Biden spoke Friday with Indonesia's president-elect, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto to congratulate him on his election victory, White House spokesman John Kirby said.
Biden pledged to expand cooperation with Indonesia under the U.S.-Indonesia comprehensive partnership in the Indo-Pacific economic framework, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Indonesia
- White House
- Prabowo Subianto
- John Kirby
- U.S.-Indonesia
- Indonesian
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
Advertisement