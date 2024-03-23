Left Menu

Venezuela opposition leader Machado names Corina Yoris as successor election candidate

The naming of Yoris, 80, as the opposition's candidate comes after Venezuela's attorney general announced the detention of two of Machado's closest allies earlier this week and also said arrest warrants had been issued for seven other people, including rumored Machado replacement, Magalli Meda. The decision all but marks Machado's withdrawal from the election, planned for July 28, after she was barred from holding public office - a ruling which was upheld by Venezuela's highest court - even after winning a landslide 93% in an opposition primary last October.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 03:08 IST
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday named Corina Yoris as her successor to take on President Nicolas Maduro in the country's presidential election in July, following the arrest of two of Machado's close aides. The naming of Yoris, 80, as the opposition's candidate comes after Venezuela's attorney general announced the detention of two of Machado's closest allies earlier this week and also said arrest warrants had been issued for seven other people, including rumored Machado replacement, Magalli Meda.

The decision all but marks Machado's withdrawal from the election, planned for July 28, after she was barred from holding public office - a ruling which was upheld by Venezuela's highest court - even after winning a landslide 93% in an opposition primary last October. The arrests of Machado allies Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernandez caused international outcry.

"The decision by Maduro and his representatives to detain two members of the leading opposition candidate's campaign and issue warrants for seven others represents a disturbing escalation of repression," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Friday.

