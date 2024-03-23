"Wheat procurement will start from March 26...": Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the state is moving on the path of development and wheat procurement will start from March 26. The state government is seeing that farmers do not face any kind of problem. A cabinet meeting was held today at the Haryana Secretariat by the newly appointed Chief Minister of Haryana.

"Many issues were discussed in this meeting. All the ministers wished all the people of the state a very happy Holi. Haryana is continuously moving ahead in development. The work started by Manohar ji is being taken forward. Wheat procurement will be started in Haryana state from March 26 and orders have been issued regarding this. Apart from this, we are also seeing that farmers do not face any problem with water and electricity," the Haryana CM said. Further, CM Saini said that they have prepared a road map on how to take state forward.

"People's problems should be understood and their solutions should be found," he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday met Anil Vij, the former state home minister and one of the senior-most BJP leaders, who was dropped in the newly formed cabinet, leading to disquiet in the state party unit.

The meeting of the two leaders came days after Vij's exclusion from the new BJP cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, leaving many surprised. The meeting took place at Vij's residence in Ambala. Vij had not attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet and left the Legislature Party meeting midway.

However, after Friday's meeting, the Haryana CM said that Vij has always blessed him as a senior leader. "Anil Vij is our senior leader. I have always been learning from him... He has always blessed me... We will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state under his guidance..." Saini said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)