Earth Hour: Assam secretariat lights to remain switched off from 9pm-9am daily, says CM

On the occasion of Earth Hour, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that power connections in offices of the state secretariat, excluding a few essential departments, will automatically disconnect daily for 12 hours from 9pm.

He said this is a contribution of the state towards a green planet.

''On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM,'' Sarma shared on X.

He emphasised that this action can serve as a humble contribution towards a #GreenPlanet.

Earth Hour encourages people to switch off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm local time.

