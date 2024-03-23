Left Menu

Earth Hour: Assam secretariat lights to remain switched off from 9pm-9am daily, says CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:17 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Earth Hour, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that power connections in offices of the state secretariat, excluding a few essential departments, will automatically disconnect daily for 12 hours from 9pm.

He said this is a contribution of the state towards a green planet.

''On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM,'' Sarma shared on X.

He emphasised that this action can serve as a humble contribution towards a #GreenPlanet.

Earth Hour encourages people to switch off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm local time.

