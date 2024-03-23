Left Menu

BRS announces three more candidates for LS polls

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:49 IST
BRS announces three more candidates for LS polls
The BRS on Saturday announced three more candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Teegulla Padmarao Goud, Kyama Mallesh and Kancharla Krishna Reddy as the party nominees from Secunderabad, Bhongir, Nalgonda constituencies respectively.

Padmarao Goud, who served as Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly during the BRS regime, would take on Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad.

Padmarao Goud is the sitting MLA from Secunderabad Assembly segment.

With the announcement of the three candidates on Saturday, the BRS has named its nominees for 16 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17 in Telangana.

Hyderabad is the only Lok Sabha constituency where the BRS is yet to announce a candidate.

