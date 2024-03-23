Left Menu

Congress condemns terror attack in Moscow

Updated: 23-03-2024 22:12 IST
Congress condemns terror attack in Moscow
The Congress on Saturday condemned the ''dastardly'' terror attack in Moscow and said ''we strongly stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Russia''.

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 115 people, according to media reports.

In a post on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent people in Moscow. Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and peace.'' ''Our heart goes out to the families of the victims and in this hour of sorrow, we strongly stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Russia and the Russian Federation,'' he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, ''My heart goes out to the victims and their families affected by the dastardly terrorist attack in Moscow.'' ''I strongly condemn this heinous act of violence and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia,'' he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the ''terrible'' terrorist attack in Moscow is condemnable.

''Terrorism is a violent and cruel act against humanity and has no place in the civilised world,'' she said.

India has always been a supporter of the idea of peace, harmony and global brotherhood and that is the right path for the future, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

