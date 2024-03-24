Decided to join INDIA bloc to protect democratic system in country: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said his party has decided to join the opposition INDIA bloc, keeping an eye on issues of public interest such as unemployment and inflation.

The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and left the Nagaur parliamentary seat of Rajasthan for the RLP.

''To protect the democratic system in the country, we took one step and the Congress Party took one step. As a result, today, the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat was given to the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in INDIA alliance,'' Beniwal said.

Beniwal, a former Nagaur MP, said the gap between the rich and the poor in the country was increasing and independent institutions like the ED and CBI are being misused.

''I have full confidence that the INDIA bloc will get the blessings of the people of the Nagaur parliamentary constituency along with the voters of Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections,'' he added.

Beniwal, currently, is an MLA.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases, on April 19 and 26.

Beniwal had won the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 in alliance with BJP but he parted ways with the NDA over the issue of farmers' protest in December 2020.

The BJP has fielded former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur this time. Beniwal and Mirdha are arch rivals.

