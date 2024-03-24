Left Menu

Former IAF chief Bhadauria joins BJP

Updated: 24-03-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:10 IST
Former IAF chief Bhadauria joins BJP
Former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joined the BJP on Sunday.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde lauded Bhadauria's long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.

The BJP leader said Bhadauria spent nearly 40 years in the IAF and contributed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhadauria hails from Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is yet to name its candidates from several seats in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

