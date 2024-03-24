Left Menu

INDIA bloc to hold 'maha rally' in Delhi on March 31 to 'safeguard democracy', says AAP's Rai

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a maha rally at Delhis Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to safeguard the countrys interests and democracy, AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 13:51 IST
INDIA bloc to hold 'maha rally' in Delhi on March 31 to 'safeguard democracy', says AAP's Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a ''maha rally'' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to ''safeguard the country's interests and democracy'', AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday. The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

Addressing a press conference, INDIA bloc allies AAP and Congress announced the rally. ''We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event,'' Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, said. ''Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy,'' Rai added.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress' Delhi unit chief, alleged that opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party's accounts and the arrest of a chief minister. ''The March 31 'maha rally' will not only be a political one but a call to save the country's democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024