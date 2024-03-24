Left Menu

J-K's lithium reserves will be 'plundered', 'gifted' to companies by BJP govt: Mehbooba

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 13:57 IST
J-K's lithium reserves will be 'plundered', 'gifted' to companies by BJP govt: Mehbooba
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday charged the lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir will be gifted to companies that will later donate a part of the ''illicit proceeds'' to the ruling party at the Centre.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to a news report which said the government will again auction the lithium blocks in Jammu and Kashmir ''Now J&Ks lithium reserves too are being plundered & gifted to dubious companies who will then donate a part of these illicit proceeds to the ruling party as 'party fund','' she charged in a post on X.

The former chief minister also said that the ''nexus between BJP and crony capitalists'' explained why the Centre was not taking note of legitimate demands of Ladakhi people for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

''Now that the nexus between BJP & crony capitalists stands exposed it offers the perfect explanation why GOI continues to ignore the legitimate demands of Ladakhis. Disturbing visuals of a frail Sonam Wangchuk too have not evoked a shred of empathy or concern,'' she said. Wangchuk was on a hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024