Jarange asks Maratha community to select candidates for LS polls before Mar 30

Jarange said the issue of implementation of the draft notification on sage soyre blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas primarily lies with the state government rather than the Centre.He suggested that the Maratha community field candidates in the assembly polls to press for the reservation demand.But the community members demanded during the meeting that the issue be raised during the Lok Sabha polls.Jarange then agreed that candidates should be fielded as independents in the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 24-03-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 14:19 IST
Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday appealed to the Maratha community to choose candidates for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as independents before March 30.

The Maratha community holds sway over 17-18 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, he claimed. With their influence, they can garner the support of not only Muslims and Dalit communities but also wider section of the society, Jarange said addressing a meeting of the Maratha community members, who had come from across the state, at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

''I don't know politics and am not interested in it,'' Jarange said.

He said the Maratha community members such choose candidates, irrespective of caste and religion and those not belonging to any political party, before March 30.

A decision on fielding them as independents will be taken subsequently, he said.

The activist said he was against fielding of many candidates from the Maratha community in one constituency as it would harm the community and divide votes. Jarange said the issue of implementation of the draft notification on 'sage soyre' (blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas) primarily lies with the state government rather than the Centre.

He suggested that the Maratha community field candidates in the assembly polls to press for the reservation demand.

But the community members demanded during the meeting that the issue be raised during the Lok Sabha polls.

Jarange then agreed that candidates should be fielded as independents in the Lok Sabha elections. The draft notification was issued in January for issuing certificates to eligible Kunbi (OBC) Marathas.

Jarange said the Maratha community held a strong affection for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but despite their trust in him, the draft notification has not been implemented.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government's handling of the Maratha quote issue, Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of employing tactics to stifle the reservation movement. He condemned the registration of cases against protesters seeking Maratha reservation.

He also accused the government of attempting to obstruct the participation of Maratha community members in the meeting at Antarwali Sarati on Sunday.

Jarange reiterated his opposition to the 10 per cent quota granted to the Maratha community recently by the Maharashtra legislature under a special category and said they want reservation under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

