BJP alleges TN Minister used expletive against PM Modi

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday alleged that state Fisheries Minister and DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan publicly uttered an expletive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it would approach the police and Election Commission seeking action. K Annamalai, the BJP's state unit president posted on X that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their ''uncouth behaviour'' by passing ''vile comments and an unpardonable public discourse'' against PM Modi. ''When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague,'' Annamalai said in his post. The BJP leader said his party would take up this matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police (DGP) on March 24 seeking the ''strictest and immediate action'' against Anita Radhakrishnan.

Annamalai also tagged a video clip of Anitha Radhakrishnan in which the Minister purportedly used an expletive in Tamil. BJP vice president Narayanan Tirupathi said Anitha Radhakrishnan spoke against PM Modi in a ''highly contemptuous manner'' and that the Minister should be immediately dismissed from his post. Tirupathi also demanded that Anitha Radhakrishnan must be arrested and lodged in jail. He added that Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi was present when Radhakrishnan made that outrageous comment and hence, the EC must take strict action against her too.

