Conrad Sangma welcomes BJP's decision to support NPP candidates in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Sunday welcomed the BJP's decision to support NPP candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state and claimed that the NDA partners are coming together in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur for the parliamentary polls.

The BJP had two days ago announced that the party will extend support to the NPP candidates in Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats.

The NPP president claimed that Ampareen Lyngdoh the NPP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat has also got the support of the Opposition TMC in Nongthymmai block and a few other assembly segments where TMC leaders are supporting the NPP.

''We are thankful to all political parties which are extending their support to us. We are getting support from the BJP now. We got support from TMC (Trinamool Congress) in the Nongthymmai (Assembly) constituency and maybe, they will support us also outside the Nongthymmai constituency,'' he said.

''We are getting support from everybody and we are thankful for that but still there is a lot of work to be done. We will reach out and connect with the people and campaign for our candidates so that work is going on and we hope for the best,'' the NPP chief said.

According to the NPP leader, the decision of the BJP to support the NPP candidate is a ''boost'' to the party candidate as the BJP has close to a lakh voters.

On the NDA partnership in the North East, he said: ''They could be sponsored by a specific political party as it is NPP in Meghalaya, NDPP in Nagaland, NPF (Naga People's Front) in the Outer Manipur seat and BJP in Arunachal Pradesh''.

The NPP chief along with a few party leaders and MLAs will leave for Nagaland on Monday to meet his Nagaland counterpart Nephu Rio to discuss the possibility of having a consensus candidate of the NDA in Nagaland too.

He said the alliance partners are coming together in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and even in Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meghalaya Cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh will contest from the Shillong Lok Sabha against sitting MP and Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala while Conrad's sister Agatha K Sangma has been renominated by the NPP for the Tura Lok Sabha which which was once held by her late father PA Sangma.

Meanwhile, in the absence of a candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, the TMC Nongthymmai block has announced that they will support the NPP.

NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh welcomed the decision and took to social media to welcome the TMC leaders as ''new members'' at Nongthymmai Indoor Stadium.

''This vibrant assembly reflects the growing strength and unity within our party. We stand committed to serving the people of Meghalaya with dedication and purpose,'' she said.

TMC block committee leader Bawan Khyriem said the decision was at the block level and since the NPP is the only party which sought support from the block.

Nongthymmai is also the assembly constituency of TMC MLA and state party president Charles Pyngrope.

Bawan said the local MLA has nothing to do with the decision and as there is no TMC candidate (yet), the block had decided to support the NPP candidate.

TMC leaders could not be contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP vice president, Bernard Marak said the state BJP president is likely to send an appeal to the party chief to reconsider the decision to extend support to two NPP candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

''We have aired our views on the matter and the state president is likely to send an appeal in this regard,'' he said.

''They (BJP leaders in Delhi) should have consulted with us as the NPP considers BJP as opposition in the Garo Hills. The understanding is only at the state and national levels,'' Marak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)