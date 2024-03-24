Left Menu

Moscow terror attack: Jaishankar calls Russian foreign minister, conveys India's deepest condolences

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed Indias deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow.More than 130 people were killed in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:41 IST
Moscow terror attack: Jaishankar calls Russian foreign minister, conveys India's deepest condolences
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the ''horrific terrorist attack'' in Moscow.

More than 130 people were killed in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall on Friday. ''Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow,'' Jaishankar posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had condemned the attack, calling it a ''heinous terrorist attack''. ''We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,'' PM Modi said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024