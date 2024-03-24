Left Menu

LS polls: BJP fields BRS turncoat from Warangal in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 22:56 IST
The BJP on Sunday released its list of contestants which includes two names for Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Aroori Ramesh, a former BRS legislator, who switched over to the BJP recently, has been fielded from Warangal Lok Sabha seat while T Vinod Rao will be contesting from Khammam.

With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana for the May 13 polls.

The list of BJP candidates includes Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party's general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and some BRS leaders who switched over to the saffron party recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

