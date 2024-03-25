Gaddam Srinivas BRS LS polls candidate from Hyderabad

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:18 IST
The BRS on Monday announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming 2024 polls.

With this, the party has named its candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

BRS sources said the party has ensured social equity in selection of candidates, giving adequate representation to backward communities.

The sources indicated that party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to kick off their campaign for the parliament elections soon.

Some prominent BRS candidates for Lok Sabha polls include Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), P Venkatram Reddy (Medak) and RS Praveen Kumar (Nagarkurnool-SC).

Nageswara Rao is the leader of BRS in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while Venkatram Reddy is a former IAS officer.

RS Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, had served as president of BSP in Telangana. The BRS is hopeful of securing SC votes with Praveen Kumar joining the party.

Having suffered a shock defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls last year, the BRS is taking efforts to bounce back in the parliament elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS won nine of the 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three respectively. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had won from Hyderabad seat. The BJP has already declared candidates for all the 17 seats in the Lok Sabha election which will be held in the state on May 13.

The ruling Congress has so far declared candidates for nine seats.

