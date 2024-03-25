Left Menu

TMC MP Derek O'Brien seeks Odisha CM's appointment

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 18:59 IST
Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Monday wrote a letter to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeking to meet him with a delegation of party MPs over an allegation of harassment of some people from West Bengal's Murshidabad in the neighbouring state's Bhadrak district.

O'Brien wrote that the delegation will also comprise five representatives from among those who were allegedly harassed at Bhadrak, where they stay and earn a livelihood.

Seeking an appointment from the Odisha Chief Minister, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP wrote in the letter that he and three party MPs and the five representatives of the allegedly harassed persons will comprise the delegation and would want to share the details of their ordeal.

O'Brien stated in the letter that he had earlier written to Patnaik on March 21 urging him to take cognisance of the alleged harassment.

It was alleged that these people, who go to work in Bhadrak from Bengal's Murshidabad district, faced harassment there at the hands of a political party activists. It was claimed that the citizenship of these people were also questioned.

