Left Menu

BJP inducing voters by offering bonus for poll survey: DMK in plaint to Election Commission

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday accused the BJP of inducing voters by offering a bonus for a poll survey on its website for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, and urged the Election Commission of India to take appropriate action on saffron party.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:53 IST
BJP inducing voters by offering bonus for poll survey: DMK in plaint to Election Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday accused the BJP of inducing voters by offering a bonus for a poll survey on its website for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, and urged the Election Commission of India to take appropriate action on saffron party. Offering bonus/gifts to those who participated in the poll survey amounts to bribing the voters, DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi argued, and said that the Model Code of Conduct was equally applicable to candidates and their parties during elections.

''A national party advertising election bonus is certainly an inducement to the voters, much less direct offering of money to the voters to vote in favour of the BJP,'' Bharathi said in a petition to the ECI and also to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

He said that the advertisement admittedly issued by the BJP with the heading 'BJP Election Bonus' on the party website is a clear violation of section 123 (1A) of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Sharing a few screenshots to substantiate his case, the DMK leader said, ''This is indeed a corrupt practice and immediate intervention of the ECI is necessary to uphold the purity of elections through appropriate action against the BJP.'' Also, he urged the Election Commission to give the necessary directions to the BJP to adhere to the framework of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024