Trump wins pause of $454 million civil fraud ruling, avoiding asset seizures
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:02 IST
Donald Trump won a bid to pause his $454 million civil fraud judgment if he posts a $175 million bond within 10 days, a victory for the former U.S. president that blocks New York state authorities from beginning to seize his assets as soon as Monday.
